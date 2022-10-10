Skip to main content
Report: Romeo Lavia Expected To Stay At Southampton Amid Chelsea Interest

IMAGO / Sportimage

Report: Romeo Lavia Expected To Stay At Southampton Amid Chelsea Interest

Chelsea target Romeo Lavia is expected to stay at Southampton in January.

Chelsea well and truly tested the waters when they bid £50million for Romeo Lavia at the end of the transfer window. The club were on the hunt for a new central midfielder and having seen Lavia's performance against them in the 2-1 defeat at St.Mary's, the club decided to act.

The bid was rejected, and definitely caught the eye of Manchester City who sold him to Southampton this summer, albeit with a buy-back clause attached to the deal.

Lavia is expected to stay at Southampton in January, and is also thought to be willing to stay for next season too.

Romeo Lavia

Romeo Lavia is expected to stay at Southampton.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to Fabrizio Romano, Romeo Lavia is expected to stay at Southampton in January, and he does not envision anything happening between the player and Chelsea.

Chelsea value the player highly, but Southampton have made the message clear, Manchester City also have first option if they ever choose to want the player back at the club, so Chelsea may not even get the chance to pursue.

If Chelsea did approach the player, there is no doubt City would act. The buy-back clause on his contract is worth £40million, which is ten less than Chelsea bid for him in the summer.

The player is not expected to leave Southampton, and will continue making a name for himself at the club before possible assessing his options in a year or two.

Read More Chelsea Stories

N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Interested In Signing N'Golo Kante From Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Fikayo Tomori vs Chelsea
Match Coverage

AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori Seeks Champions League Revenge vs Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
Raheem Sterling
Match Coverage

Chelsea Transfer Room Writers Predictions: AC Milan Vs Chelsea

By Luka Foley
Kalidou Koulibaly
Match Coverage

AC Milan Vs Chelsea Match Preview: UEFA Champions League

By Luka Foley
Slonina
Transfer News

Report: Gabriel Slonina Will Train With Chelsea This Week

By Dylan McBennett
Mason Mount
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Negotiating With Mason Mount For New Contract

By Dylan McBennett
Lorenzo Pellegrini
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Lorenzo Pellegrini And Yeremy Pino

By Dylan McBennett
Denis Zakaria
Transfer News

Report: Denis Zakaria Chelsea Situation Will Be Discussed Soon

By Dylan McBennett