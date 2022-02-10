Report: Ronald Araujo Identified as Potential Transfer Target for Chelsea

Chelsea have identified Barcelona's Ronald Araujo as a potential transfer target, according to reports.

The Blues could be losing three of their key centre-backs at the end of the season with Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen all seeing their contracts expire in the summer.

Thomas Tuchel's side will therefore be keen to operate in the transfer market in order to bolster their squad for the new season.

According to Goal, Araujo has been identified by the west London side as a 'serious' transfer target.

The defender's contract at the La Liga giants isn't due to expire until the summer of 2023, but there is believed to be frustrations from him surrounding negotiations over a new deal at the club.

He is one of three defenders who are said to be on Chelsea's shortlist, with Jules Kounde and Wesley Fofana also being names mentioned.

However, the Blues have also been impressed with the progress that loanee Levi Colwill has made in his spell at Huddersfield Town so far this season.

Araujo has made 25 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona in the current campaign, scoring three goals from defence.

While Chelsea begin to make plans for the next season, they have been making progress in recent days on the pitch as they have reached the last stage of the Club World Cup.

They beat Al Hilal 1-0 on Wednesday night thanks to Romelu Lukaku's first half strike, meaning they will face Brazilian side Palmeiras on Saturday evening in the final.

