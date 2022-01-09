Report: Ross Barkley Eager to Stay at Chelsea Amid Interest From Leeds

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley is looking to stay at Chelsea amid interest from other Premier League clubs, according to reports.

The 28-year-old spent last season out on loan at Aston Villa where he made 24 appearances in which he scored three goals.

Since returning to Chelsea, he has struggled for game time, battling for a place in one of the most competitive midfields in world football.

With the likes of Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Saul Niguez among others all fighting for midfield spots, Barkley is still keen to battle for his place.

The Daily Mail reports that Ross Barkley is still eager to fight for his place amongst the tough competition, with the Merseyside-born player having made 11 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

The report also states that among the clubs interested in Barkley for a loan deal are Leeds United who are keen to reinforce their midfield.

Marcelo Bielsa's side, who are currently just off a relegation place, are currently in discussions over a new contract for midfielder Adam Forshaw.

However, should that not go to plan, bringing Barkley in on a loan deal could be a good move for the club.

Barkley featured in Chelsea's 5-1 win over Chesterfield on Saturday afternoon and was instrumental in many of his side's counter-attacking opportunities late in the second half.

In the 76th minute, his break forward helped see Kai Havertz find the back of the net. However, the goal was ruled out for an offside on Timo Werner in the build-up.

