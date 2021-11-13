Report: Ross Barkley Move From Chelsea to Newcastle in Doubt

Ross Barkley's move from Chelsea to Newcastle could be in serious doubt, according to reports.

The Blues attacking midfielder has enjoyed recent spells of gametime under Thomas Tuchel this season.

Despite this, he has been linked with a move to the Tyneside club amid concerns over his lack of impact on the Chelsea squad.

IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

According to Eurosport, a deal for Barkley is in 'severe doubt' for Newcastle.

It is believed that Premier League clubs will be unwilling to do deals with the Magpies due to the concerns they have about their recent takeover.

This means that Chelsea will not allow Barkley to move to Newcastle in either a loan or a permanent deal in the January transfer window.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Barkley joined the Blues in 2018 from boyhood club Everton, making 94 appearances so far for the west London side, including 11 goals to his name.

He spent the previous season on loan at Aston Villa and, despite a strong start to his spell there, he was unable to continue his impressive performances come the end of the season.

There were questions over whether or not the Englishman would leave the club on another loan deal in the summer, or even a permanent transfer. However, he has remained as part of Tuchel's squad and has featured for the Blues in the absence of Mason Mount, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku.

Barkley is yet to get on the scoresheet so far this season in eight appearances but he may be relied upon again should Chelsea's injury problems persist.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube