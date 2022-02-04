Report: Ross Barkley Not Close to Chelsea Exit Despite Galatasaray Interest

Ross Barkley is not close to a departure from Chelsea despite interest from Turkish side Galatasaray, according to reports.

The Blues man joined the west London side in 2018 from his boyhood club Everton, but has failed to have a big impact on the first team.

He was speculated to be leaving the club during the summer transfer window, but he has remained in Thomas Tuchel's squad so far this season.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to Turkish news outlet Ajansspor, Galatasaray are said to be close to agreeing a deal with Chelsea to sign Barkley on loan for the rest of the campaign.

However Matt Law has said that even though there have been enquiries over a potential move, an agreement isn't believed to be close and he is set to stay in west London this season.

Since moving from Merseyside to London around four years ago Barkley has made 98 appearances for the Blues, scoring 11 goals and assisting a further 11 in all competitions.

He has featured 12 times for the European Champions in the current campaign so far, but is yet to have any goal involvements.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Tuchel's side will face Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round this weekend, and the German boss commented on the occasion on the prospect of an upset agains the League One side: "Of course, it would be a big surprise but it wouldn't be the first surprise in 150 years of the FA Cup.

"We better be realistic about it that we are the favourites and what we demand of ourselves in this match. At the same time, we respect the game and anything can happen. That's the beauty of this game. That's why everybody is in love with football. So we better respect it and be serious.

"Of course, it is in our hands and hopefully, it stays in our hands. From there we need to prove it. We can't hide the fact that we are huge favourites."

