Report: Ross Barkley to Burnley 'Not Happening' on Deadline Day

It's a no from Dyche's men.

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley will not be joining Burnley on a season-long loan before Tuesday's transfer deadline, according to reports.

The midfielder was previously linked with the Clarets but a deal won't happen.

As per Alistair Magowan, Barkley to Burnley is 'not happening'.

Chelsea have been trying to offload several midfielders this summer, with Tiemoue Bakayoko, Conor Gallagher, Billy Gilmour, Danny Drinkwater and Ethan Ampadu all departing on loan spells across Europe.

Barkley, however, has proved difficult to shift this summer following a mixed season at Aston Villa last year.

The midfielder started well before an injury hit middle of the season saw him fall out of favour under Dean Smith,

It was reported that West Ham were interested in Barkely earlier in the window but opted against signing the midfielder.

With the imminent signing of Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid, Barkley will fall even further down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

To add insult to injury, Barkley's number eight shirt was given to Mateo Kovacic ahead of the 2021/22 season, showing that the midfielder had no future at the club.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek also returned from loan and was pushed higher up the pecking order than Barkley despite making less appearances for Chelsea.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Barkley as the transfer window slams shut at 23:00 on Tuesday night.

