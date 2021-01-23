NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Report rubbished of West Ham lowering asking price for Chelsea target Declan Rice

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice due to his links with the club following his academy days at Cobham.

Frank Lampard is keen on the 22-year-old but a deal to bring Rice is highly unlikely to happen this month. 

Rice was let go by Chelsea at the age of 14 which has seen his rise in professional football come in east London at West Ham. 

And their asking price of the England international is believed to be around £80 million. 

However, a report from 90min claimed that West Ham could drop their price to £50 million ahead of the summer transfer window due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. 

It continues to state that Chelsea are not alone in expressing interest for Rice, with Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City all interested in Rice. 

But this has been rubbished by West Ham insider EXWhuExmployee, who told AbsoluteChelsea that West Ham will not allow Rice to leave for 'that little' regardless of the impacts of coronavirus pandemic. 

Lampard is reportedly driving Chelsea's interest in Rice but his job is under pressure in west London following a poor run of results. Would the Blues still be interested if Lampard were to be axed?

Hammers boss David Moyes previously said in the summer that it will take 'Bank of England' money to allow Rice to leave.

"We’ve no intention of letting him go," said Moyes. "If it does come it will need to be the Bank of England money." 

