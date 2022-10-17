Report: Ruben Loftus-Cheek Could Be A Target For AC Milan In January

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has rediscovered some of the form that made him so highly rated internally at Chelsea, and that form is being noticed around Europe by some big clubs, including AC Milan.

Chelsea won back to back games against Milan home and away in the Champions League recently, and Loftus-Cheek played the full 90 minutes in the home game, contributing to an assist.

His ex team-mate Fikayo Tomori has had success going abroad to Milan, and Loftus-Cheek could look at that as a big reason to make a change in his career and had to Italy.

AC Milan are interested in Ruben Loftus-Cheek. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Calcio Mercato in Italy, Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be a January transfer target for AC Milan, with the club having interest in the Chelsea midfielder. Loftus-Cheek has had a renaissance this season, and is knocking on the door of starting every week for Chelsea.

The English club would be likely to want to keep Loftus-Cheek due to his versatility, but the right offer and willingness from the player to leave may mean a deal could be possible.

Chelsea may plan to keep Ruben Loftus-Cheek. IMAGO / Sportimage

Milan were heavily impressed over Loftus-Cheeks performance against them in the Champions League, and are interested in starting discussions with Chelsea over a move for the player in January.

It will be one to keep an eye on, and the midfielder's role in the team up until the World Cup begins may be something to keep an eye on in terms of the final outcome of this rumour.

