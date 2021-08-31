Report: Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ethan Ampadu & Callum Hudson-Odoi Set to Remain at Chelsea Despite Deadline Day Rumours

Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are set to remain at the club despite links with moves elsewhere, according to reports.

The Cobham graduates have previously been linked with moves away this summer.

As per Goal, Chelsea have told a host of players including Ampadu, Hudson-Odoi and Loftus-Cheek that they cannot seek loan moves.

(Photo by Sipa USA)

The news comes after 'encountering issues' in negotiations for both Sevilla defender Jules Kounde and Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez..

The report continues to state that a loan has not been agreed for Saul due to Atletico's demands to insert an obligation to buy at £34 million as Sevilla have taken a non-negotiable stance on their asking price for Kounde.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Ampadu and Loftus-Cheek's future were tied to a potential deals as the Welsh international's situation was liked to developments with Kounde whilst Loftus-Cheek will remain the back-up option in midfield if nobody comes in the door before the deadline.

It was previously reported that Ampadu was set for a loan move as Newcastle United held interest.

(Photo by Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

Serie A outfit Napoli were linked with Loftus-Cheek in recent days but it appears that a deal will be blocked for the 25-year-old.

Hudson-Odoi has been linked with a loan move to Borussia Dortmund but this is set to also be blocked.

The situation could change however, if Chelsea find a breakthrough in talks for either Saul or Kounde but as things stand all three players will be remaining at Stamford Bridge ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

