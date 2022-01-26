Report: Ruben Loftus-Cheek Set to Remain at Chelsea Amid Juventus Interest

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is set to stay at Chelsea this month despite interest from Italy, according to reports.

After a run of six Premier League starts between November and December, the 26-year-old's breakthrough as a Chelsea regular were set back after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Loftus-Cheek was left on the bench against both Manchester City and Brighton, before being left out of the squad entirely against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

IMAGO / PA Images

Juventus were claimed to be eyeing up a move for the Englishman if Arthur left the club after interest from Arsenal.

However, the Athletic report that links to a switch to Italy have been 'dismissed' and Loftus-Cheek is 'expected to remain' in the capital once the January window closes next Monday.

Thomas Tuchel was asked about Loftus-Cheek's future earlier this month and confirmed no discussions had taken place regarding the midfielder departing on loan.

“We haven’t talked about it (loaning Loftus-Cheek out). He has a lot of game time, he has a lot to fight for here if we talk about Ruben and my personal opinion. Anyway, this will happen behind closed doors. When we have something to announce, we will announce."

IMAGO / PA Images

But Chelsea are willing to let fellow midfielder Ross Barkley leave this month, either on loan or permanently, should the right offer come in.

“We haven’t discussed it yet (loan deal)," added the Blues head coach. "It depends what Ross wants and what possibilities there are and what makes sense. Let’s see."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube