August 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Report: Ruben Loftus-Cheek 'Likely to Stay' at Chelsea Ahead of Transfer Deadline

The midfielder will get his chance.
Author:
Publish date:

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is 'likely to stay' at Chelsea this summer and could be utilised as the club's fourth choice midfielder, according to reports.

The 25-year-old is yet to feature for the Blues in the Premier League but is set to remain a Chelsea player this season.

As per  Matt Law, Loftus-Cheek is 'likely to stay' at Chelsea this transfer window.

The news comes after 'encountering issues' in negotiations for both Sevilla defender Jules Kounde and Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

The situation could change however, if Chelsea find a breakthrough in talks for Saul but with N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic as Chelsea's main midfield options, Loftus-Cheek is set to stay and play his role as a back-up player.

Loftus-Cheek has been linked with a loan move to the Bundesliga in order to get his career back on track but with the Academy graduate 'determined' to impress, he could be set to stay this season.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at Fulham after recovering from a serious injury and Thomas Tuchel has been impressed by the player during pre-season.

What did Tuchel say?

"Generally, I am happy and that's why he plays, he deserves to play at this point of the preparation. But I think he can do even more, he can show up more.

"He can show more physical capability and drive more with the ball. I'm never satisfied with him, I have the feeling we need to push him to the absolute limit.

"He has everything in his hands and it's on him to decide his own future like every player. He has to keep on going 150% because 100% is not enough."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_34607417 (2)
Transfer News

Report: What Chelsea Must do to Secure Jules Kounde Signing Ahead of Transfer Deadline

RLC savage
Transfer News

Report: Ruben Loftus-Cheek 'Likely to Stay' at Chelsea Ahead of Transfer Deadline

CHO vs Villa
Transfer News

Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi Set to Stay at Chelsea Amid Borussia Dortmund Interest

pjimage (7)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Hopes of Signing Saul Niguez Are 'Over' as Blues Prioritise Jules Kounde Deal

skysports-deadline-day-football_4007085
Transfer News

Deadline Day Live: The Latest Chelsea Transfer News - Kounde & Saul Targets

Tuchel cover 1
Transfer News

Report: Terms 'Have Been Set' for Jules Kounde and Saul Niguez Ahead of Chelsea Negotiations

pjimage (7)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set for 'Very Busy' Deadline Day Amid Jules Kounde & Saul Niguez Links

sipa_33502932
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea and Atletico Madrid Re-Open Saul Niguez Talks Following Thomas Tuchel Demand