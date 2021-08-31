Report: Ruben Loftus-Cheek 'Likely to Stay' at Chelsea Ahead of Transfer Deadline

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is 'likely to stay' at Chelsea this summer and could be utilised as the club's fourth choice midfielder, according to reports.

The 25-year-old is yet to feature for the Blues in the Premier League but is set to remain a Chelsea player this season.

As per Matt Law, Loftus-Cheek is 'likely to stay' at Chelsea this transfer window.

The news comes after 'encountering issues' in negotiations for both Sevilla defender Jules Kounde and Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

The situation could change however, if Chelsea find a breakthrough in talks for Saul but with N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic as Chelsea's main midfield options, Loftus-Cheek is set to stay and play his role as a back-up player.

Loftus-Cheek has been linked with a loan move to the Bundesliga in order to get his career back on track but with the Academy graduate 'determined' to impress, he could be set to stay this season.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at Fulham after recovering from a serious injury and Thomas Tuchel has been impressed by the player during pre-season.

What did Tuchel say?

"Generally, I am happy and that's why he plays, he deserves to play at this point of the preparation. But I think he can do even more, he can show up more.

"He can show more physical capability and drive more with the ball. I'm never satisfied with him, I have the feeling we need to push him to the absolute limit.

"He has everything in his hands and it's on him to decide his own future like every player. He has to keep on going 150% because 100% is not enough."



