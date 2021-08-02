Report: Ruben Loftus-Cheek Planning Chelsea Stay Amid Exit Talks

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is set to stay at Stamford Bridge this summer, according to reports.

The 25-year-old started for the Blues in their nerve-wracking 2-1 win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon, after he played the first half of his side's narrow win over Bournemouth last week.

After spending the previous campaign on loan at Fulham, Loftus-Cheek has been linked with a move away from west London ahead of the new campaign, with recent reports suggesting that Chelsea are looking to send their academy graduate to the Bundesliga to get his career back on track.

However, the London-born star is keen to prove his salt at his boyhood club, after recovering from a series of injury spells that hampered his progress during the early stages of his career, according to Sky Sports.

The Englishman was part of the first team setup under former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, playing a crucial role in his side's 2018/19 Europa League winning campaign, and he is hoping to force his way back into the Chelsea side this season.

Following the Champions League winners' victory over Arsenal at the weekend, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel delivered his verdict on Loftus-Cheek's display against Mikel Arteta's side and his future at the club.

He said: "Generally, I am happy and that's why he (Loftus-Cheek) plays, he deserves to play at this point of the preparation. But, I think he can do even more, he can show up more.

"He (Loftus-Cheek) can show more physical capability and drive more with the ball. I'm never satisfied with him, I have the feeling we need to push him to the absolute limit

"It's too early to judge Ruben (Loftus-Cheek). He has everything in his hands, and it's on him to decide his own future like every player. He has to keep on going 150% because 100% is not enough."

