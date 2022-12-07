Skip to main content
Report: Ruben Loftus-Cheek Wants To Stay At Chelsea

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Report: Ruben Loftus-Cheek Wants To Stay At Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek wants to stay at the club beyond this season.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has become a member of first-team this season, which is something he would have wanted since he broke through as a youngster all those years ago.

The midfielder has been deployed in a number of roles this season for the first-team, and has brought his own qualities to the midfield when he has been called upon.

Loftus-Cheek would like to stay at Chelsea beyond this season.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Ruben Loftus-Cheek wants to stay at Chelsea.

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek would like to stay at Chelsea beyond this season and commit his future to the club.

In the eyes of Loftus-Cheek, he sees his future at Chelsea and has no desire to leave the club in the coming months. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Loftus-Cheek has always maintained his desire to stay at the club, and wants to make a career at Chelsea instead of going elsewhere and making a career for himself at another club.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Reece James

Ruben Loftus-Cheek wants his future to be at Chelsea.

The contract of the midfielder does not run out until June 2024, and he will be hopefully looking for the club to extend his contract soon so he can stay at the club.

Interest from other clubs is there for the Chelsea midfielder, with AC Milan having a great deal of interest in signing the player.

Loftus-Cheek wants to stay, and it will be ultimately be the decision of Chelsea whether he does.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Jadon Sancho
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Plotting A Move For Manchester United's Jadon Sancho

By Dylan McBennett
Yunus Musah
Transfer News

Report: Yunus Musah Set For New Contract Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Joao Felix
Transfer News

Report: PSG Lead The Race For Chelsea Target João Felix

By Dylan McBennett
Yunus Musah
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Expressed Interest In Yunus Musah

By Stephen Smith
Endrick
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid 'Closing In' On Endrick

By Stephen Smith
Joao Felix
Transfer News

Report: Joao Felix Expected To Leave Atletico Madrid Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Endrick
Transfer News

Report: PSG Leave Race For Chelsea Target Endrick

By Dylan McBennett
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Not Giving Up On Rafael Leao Pursuit

By Dylan McBennett