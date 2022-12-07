Report: Ruben Loftus-Cheek Wants To Stay At Chelsea

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has become a member of first-team this season, which is something he would have wanted since he broke through as a youngster all those years ago.

The midfielder has been deployed in a number of roles this season for the first-team, and has brought his own qualities to the midfield when he has been called upon.

Loftus-Cheek would like to stay at Chelsea beyond this season.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek wants to stay at Chelsea. IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek would like to stay at Chelsea beyond this season and commit his future to the club.

In the eyes of Loftus-Cheek, he sees his future at Chelsea and has no desire to leave the club in the coming months.

Loftus-Cheek has always maintained his desire to stay at the club, and wants to make a career at Chelsea instead of going elsewhere and making a career for himself at another club.

The contract of the midfielder does not run out until June 2024, and he will be hopefully looking for the club to extend his contract soon so he can stay at the club.

Interest from other clubs is there for the Chelsea midfielder, with AC Milan having a great deal of interest in signing the player.

Loftus-Cheek wants to stay, and it will be ultimately be the decision of Chelsea whether he does.

