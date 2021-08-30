Report: Ruben Loftus-Cheek Weighing Up Options Amid Chelsea Exit Links

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is considering his options ahead of the transfer deadline on August 31, according to reports.

It was reported recently that Napoli are considering the chances of signing the Englishman from Chelsea, with the Serie A side looking to bolster their midfield options.

The Italian giants haven't made contact with the European champions over the possibility of landing the box-to-box midfielder, but have added his name to the list of options that are being considered.

(Photo by Sipa USA)

According to The Daily Express, Loftus-Cheek could seal either a loan or permanent move away from Stamford Bridge before the transfer deadline on Tuesday night.

It has been mentioned that the Chelsea academy product is keen to assess potential offers that are tabled in the final hours of the transfer window, though he had initially communicated his desire to stay put and fight for a place in the first-team.

The midfielder suffered relegation with Fulham last term, but Loftus-Cheek did impress for the Whites as he looked to gather first-team minutes under his belt before returning to his boyhood club for pre-season.

It was reported recently that the Blues had decided against loaning out either of Ethan Ampadu or Loftus-Cheek, with the club set to use the duo as backup options in the middle of the park for the 2021/22 campaign.

(Photo by Sipa USA)

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel seemed to be content with the current set of midfielder options at his disposal, which include N'Golo Kanté, Mateo Kovačić and Jorginho - all three of whom enjoyed stellar campaigns for the European champions last term.

The west Londoners have not added a central midfielder to their ranks this summer, despite being linked with West Ham's Declan Rice, Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni and Rennes's Eduardo Camavinga.

The Blues needed to offload a few players to trim their wage budget and make space in the squad before announcing fresh arrivals following the capture of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for a club-record fee of £97.5 million.

Following the sale of Kurt Zouma to West Ham, Chelsea have generated significant revenue to fuel their chase of Sevilla defender Jules Koundé, who is a priority target for the west Londoners with two days left before the transfer window shuts.

