Report: Rudiger In Talks Over a Possible Move to Spurs or Man City

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger is in talks with Tottenham and Manchester City over a possible move next summer, according to reports.

The German international has become one of the fundamental pieces to Chelsea's backline since his arrival.

He is out of contract at the end of the season and yet to agree a new deal with Chelsea. Rudiger will be free to speak to foreign clubs from January 1 if no extension is agreed.

As reported by Gianluca Di Marzio via Sport Witness, Rudiger will likely end up at either Paris Saint-Germain or Juventus.

The 28-year-old has received a lot of interest from a variety of clubs in Europe's top five leagues, with Bayern Munich showing a particular interest.

According to Di Marzio, there is plenty of interest in the centre-back.

“Rudiger is in talks with Juventus, Man City, Tottenham and even PSG, who still need a defender,” he told Wetten Freunde.

“It’s difficult to see him signing a new contract. He will join one of the four teams mentioned.”

Rudiger is happy with the attention he has been receiving, but insists he is happy where he is for now.

"I feel good where I am now. so that fits," responded Rudiger on his future.

"The interest (from Bayern Munich) honours me. That shows that I've done a few things right recently.

"But I don't let myself be distracted. I have an obligation to my club to perform well. I have to prove myself every game and not let myself be distracted by rumours. I make my decisions for myself. They don't depend on anyone. I feel good where I am."

