Report: Rudiger's Latest Contract Offer Falls Short of Expectations

October 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Antonio Rudiger's Latest Chelsea Contract Offer Falls Short of Expectations

Author:

Chelsea's talks with defender Antonio Rudiger are said to be currently on hold, according to reports.

His current deal at the Blues expires next summer, with various rumours recently circulating about his future and whether or not it lies elsewhere. 

The German has attracted interest across Europe amid his contract talks, including Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Juventus.

sipa_35324216 (1)

According to Marc Behrenbeck of Sky Germany, Rudiger had received a new proposal from the club to extend his stay in West London.

However, it is believed that it was a 'disappointing' offer and talks have stalled for the time being.

It is also reported that no decision on his future will be made before the January transfer window.

sipa_35377818

The German international joined the Blues back in 2017 and has amassed 159 appearances since arriving from Roma.

His first season saw him win the FA Cup before collecting winners' medals in the Europa League, Champions League and Super Cup in following campaigns.

Despite enjoying such a successful previous season however, there have been doubts over whether or not Rudiger will extend his contract or move to another top club on the continent.

Having made ten appearances so far this campaign, it is clear to see that the centre-back is a crucial part of Thomas Tuchel's side.

With Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen also out of contract next summer, Chelsea will need to soon sort out the futures of some of their defensive options.

Rudiger is currently on international duty with Germany ahead of their World Cup qualifying fixtures.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_35373793 (2)
Transfer News

Report: Rudiger's Latest Contract Offer Falls Short of Expectations

45 seconds ago
sipa_35377802
News

Jorginho: I've Improved A Lot Since Joining Chelsea in 2018

25 minutes ago
sipa_35377802
News

'I Had to Adapt Myself' - Jorginho Comments on England and Italy Differences

50 minutes ago
sipa_35373793 (2)
Transfer News

Report: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid & PSG 'Watching Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea Situation Closely'

1 hour ago
sipa_35334356
News

'I Always Want to Try to Help' - Jorginho Explains How He Supports Chelsea Teammates

1 hour ago
sipa_35377818
News

Report: Antonio Rudiger Rejects £125,000-A-Week Contract Extension Offer

2 hours ago
sipa_35417249
Features/Opinions

Comment: Why Ben Chilwell's Could've Benefitted From Chelsea Stay After England Call-Up

2 hours ago
sipa_35324216 (1)
News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Urges Chelsea to Resolve Antonio Rudiger's Contract Decision

3 hours ago