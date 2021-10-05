Report: Rudiger's Latest Contract Offer Falls Short of Expectations

Chelsea's talks with defender Antonio Rudiger are said to be currently on hold, according to reports.

His current deal at the Blues expires next summer, with various rumours recently circulating about his future and whether or not it lies elsewhere.

The German has attracted interest across Europe amid his contract talks, including Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Juventus.

According to Marc Behrenbeck of Sky Germany, Rudiger had received a new proposal from the club to extend his stay in West London.

However, it is believed that it was a 'disappointing' offer and talks have stalled for the time being.

It is also reported that no decision on his future will be made before the January transfer window.

The German international joined the Blues back in 2017 and has amassed 159 appearances since arriving from Roma.

His first season saw him win the FA Cup before collecting winners' medals in the Europa League, Champions League and Super Cup in following campaigns.

Despite enjoying such a successful previous season however, there have been doubts over whether or not Rudiger will extend his contract or move to another top club on the continent.

Having made ten appearances so far this campaign, it is clear to see that the centre-back is a crucial part of Thomas Tuchel's side.

With Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen also out of contract next summer, Chelsea will need to soon sort out the futures of some of their defensive options.

Rudiger is currently on international duty with Germany ahead of their World Cup qualifying fixtures.

