Report: Rudiger Not Yet Made Final Decision on Chelsea Contract Extension Proposal

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has not yet made any final decision on his side's contract extension proposal, according to reports.

The Germany international has been linked with several clubs this season with his contract set to expire in the summer, but it does appear as though the links haven't yet amounted to much.

It was recently reported that Tuchel is 'desperate' to hold onto Rudiger amid speculation he may leave the club.

As Fabrizio Romano reports, Rudiger has not yet made his final decision on Chelsea's recent contract proposal and therefore his departure is not necessarily confirmed.

The report also goes on to state that the 28-year-old is not an option for interested party Bayern Munich, who see the player's salary demands as simply too high.

Originally back in 2021, the Blues offered Rudiger a contract worth £140,000-per-week, which was £60,000-per-week less than what the centre-back was asking for.

Earlier this month however, the European champions upped their offer to close to £200,000-per-week, but Rudiger reportedly rejected that offer as well.

Whether he is weighing up his options, or seeing if he can press the Blues for a contract worth a little more, is yet to be seen, but Chelsea are keen to keep him on the books, especially amid speculation that Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen may both leave this summer.

The pair are also out of contract at the end of the season and have been linked with Barcelona.

