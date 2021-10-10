    • October 10, 2021
    Report: Rudiger Offered Contract Worth €11M By Chelsea

    Chelsea and Germany centre-back Antonio Rudiger has been offered a contract worth €11 million a year by Chelsea in an attempt to keep him at Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

    The 28-year-old has received plenty of interest this summer from the likes of Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

    But Thomas Tuchel is desperate to keep Rudiger in west London and will go a long way to make sure he stays.

    As per ABC, Rudiger is still attracting interest from Real Madrid, and the German international is uncertain as to whether he will be staying in London or moving away.

    ABC reports that Chelsea have offered Rudiger a contract worth €11 million a year, a significant increase on his current earnings at €6 million.

    For Rudiger however, it is not a question of money. If it was, then there is no doubt the German international would have his sights set on PSG.

    In his four years at Chelsea so far, the centre-back has made a total of 159 appearances, scoring eight goals and has been crucial to Tuchel's defence since arriving.

    Thanks to his solidity in Tuchel's backline, alongside the likes of Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen, Chelsea boast the most clean sheets of any English side since January 2021.

    Speaking to Sky, Rudiger stressed the importance of the decision he has to make.

    "For me, this will now be the most important decision of my professional career," he said.

    "I have never spoken to any other club than Chelsea."

