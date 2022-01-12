Report: Ryan Bertrand 'Not an Option' for Chelsea Despite Rumours

Leicester City defender Ryan Bertrand is 'not an option' for Chelsea as a left-back choice in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The defender is a former Blue, having lifted the Champions League with the club back in 2012.

However, as per Fabrizio Romano, Bertrand will not be returning to Stamford Bridge in January.

This comes after he was spotted at the stadium in recent weeks, taking in Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

The Blues have been heavily linked with making a move for a wing-back this window after injuries to Ben Chilwell and Reece James.

Chilwell requires surgery on his ACL, ruling him out until the end of the season whilst James is also a long term casualty, out for at least six weeks.

Therefore, Chelsea have been linked with several options including Barcelona's Sergino Dest and Bertrand himself.

Lucas Digne was also considered but with Thomas Tuchel 'never keen' on bringing in the defender, it appears that he will sign for Aston Villa.

The most likely option appears to be recalling Emerson Palmieri from his loan spell at Lyon in France, however the Ligue 1 club are making life difficult for the Blues.

Chelsea are prepared to offer compensation to see the Italian return in January but Lyon have so far rejected this.

With Bertrand not an option and Chelsea struggling to bring Emerson back, Tuchel may have to look elsewhere for reinforcements in the transfer window.

