Report: Saúl Ñíguez Loan Switch to Chelsea 'Extremely Unlikely'

Chelsea's chances of landing Saúl Ñíguez on loan from Atlético Madrid for the rest of the campaign are looking 'extremely unlikely', according to reports.

It has been reported recently that the Blues don't want to make a permanent move for the 26-year-old, and won't be bullied or pushed into making a rushed decision to switch from their preferred option of a loan deal to a permanent one.

While Atlético are considering whether the Spain international will be allowed to leave on loan or not, it was believed that a deal could still go through with just two days left before the transfer window shuts.

(Photo by Sipa USA)

According to Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian, a loan switch for Saúl from the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium to Stamford Bridge is now looking 'increasingly unlikely'.

It has been reported recently that while the La Liga side are ready to let the midfielder leave on loan for the 2021/22 campaign, they are struggling to find a suitable replacement for Saúl, who has been on Chelsea's radar in recent weeks.

It has further been stated that Saúl could be set to stay put in Madrid if there are no further developments in the transfer saga, as Atlético have maintained that they are having second thoughts over the likelihood of allowing the Elche-born star to seal a loan move.

It was mentioned previously that the west London side had made an 'official bid' for the Spain international, as talks have been ongoing with the Blues weighing up their interest, however a deal could hang on the futures of other members of Thomas Tuchel's squad.

(Photo by PRESSINPHOTO)

It is worth noting that Chelsea must first make room in their squad by offloading other midfielders before announcing any fresh arrivals in the middle of the park. Ross Barkley and Tiemoue Bakayoko, both of whom have been given the green light by Tuchel to leave, could depart the club soon.

It has been mentioned that Chelsea are insisting on signing Saul this summer, so that the midfielder could join Thomas Tuchel's squad for the 2021/22 campaign.

The Blues had opened talks for Saúl a few days ago, and it has emerged there is an official bid on the table - a loan with an option to buy should the 26-year-old decides to join Chelsea, with reports suggesting Manchester United hold an interest in the midfielder rubbished.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube