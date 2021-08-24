Report: Saul Niguez's Potential Option to Buy in Chelsea Loan Move Revealed

Chelsea have been offered Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez on loan with a potential option to buy this summer, according to reports.

The Spaniard is set to leave Atletico, with it previously reported that Manchester United were leading the race for the Spaniard.

As per Goal, Saul has been offered to Chelsea on loan with an option to buy set at in between £34 million and £40 million.

It was previously reported that Chelsea were weighing up a loan move for the Atletico midfielder.

A new midfielder isn't a priority for the Blues but they are open to taking up a late opportunity should it arrive. Saul, 26, has been offered to clubs on loan this summer.

It has now been revealed that the deal could include an option to buy of between £34 million and £40 million.

With N'Golo Kante's injury concerns and the mass amount of games that the Blues will play this season, Saul could come in on a temporary move.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley, Danny Drinkwater and Ethan Ampadu are the possible options for Chelsea's fourth choice midfield option but their futures would be put in doubt if Saul joins this summer.

What Thomas Tuchel said on his squad amid potential new additions

"I am absolutely happy with our squad and the alternatives we have," said Tuchel. "It's not too big a squad, we were missing Christian Pulisic (against Arsenal) and that meant everybody else was in the squad.

"That means we maybe don't have the biggest squad but that we have a very competitive squad in all positions. This, on one hand, is necessary because we play a lot of competitions and we play the World Club Cup in December. We also played very long last season and there was the Euros and Copa America."

