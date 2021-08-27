Report: Saul Niguez Set to Stay At Atletico Madrid Amid Chelsea Links

Saul Niguez is now set to stay at Atletico Madrid this summer despite links to Chelsea, according to reports.

Chelsea were linked with a move for the midfielder, with a loan deal being discussed between the clubs.

However, there were discrepancies between the clubs for a possible deal to materialise - Chelsea wanted an option to buy, whereas Atletico preferred an obligation to buy clause.

It was claimed the Blues were ready to sanction a move regardless of outgoings in the final days of the window, but any move appears to now be off the cards.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Saul is set to remain at Atletico and play for Diego Simeone's side once the window closes.

An offer on the table from the Blues 'vanished' after the 'last contacts' between the parties failed to end up in agreement.

If Saul departed, it had to be because of a 'proposal that won him over' but that didn't happen in conversations. with Thomas Tuchel's side.

Chelsea are still hoping to bring in new additions before Tuesday's deadline, with Jules Kounde still on their radar to bolster their defensive ranks.

"We are hoping, yeah," Tuchel told the media on Friday about potential new arrivals. "We still have some ideas that we are trying. Not all decisions are taken, regarding our squad too. There are some negotiations going on, we are aware of the situations. Hoping in the meaning that we need something to make the coach happy and be competitive, absolutely not. I am happy with the squad as it is.

"I have a lot of confidence that we are absolutely competitive on a high level but still all eyes are open and we are aware of all situations. You never know in football. In the moment we are focused on the game tomorrow. There are not many days left to take big decisions, it is all good so far."

