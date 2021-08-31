August 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Report: Saul Niguez's Atletico Madrid Departure 'Closer Than Ever' Amid Chelsea Links

The midfielder is set to leave.
Author:
Publish date:

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez's departure from the Spanish Champions is 'closer than ever', according to reports in Spain.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with the 26-year-old this summer as Thomas Tuchel is light of options in midfield.

As per AS, the clubs are discussing a loan with an option to purchase as Saul could depart.

sipa_34781090

AS continue to write "If a few hours ago the departure of Saul was considered impossible, at the moment sources of the negotiation asssure AS that it is closer than ever."

It was previously reported that a loan switch looked 'extremely unlikely' as Atletico were insistant on an obligation to buy being included in the deal.

It was also reported recently that while the La Liga side are ready to let the midfielder leave on loan for the 2021/22 campaign, they are struggling to find a suitable replacement for Saúl, who has been on Chelsea's radar in recent weeks.

pjimage (7)

The news comes as Chelsea were dealt a blow in a move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde too.

If both deals fall through, Chelsea could see their squad light in midfield and defensive reinforcements after Tuesday's transfer window Deadline Day.

It remains to be seen if either player will end up at Stamford Bridge by the end of the window as the Blues try to bring in their men.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Tuchel cover 1
Transfer News

Report: Terms 'Have Been Set' for Jules Kounde and Saul Niguez Ahead of Chelsea Negotiations

pjimage (7)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set for 'Very Busy' Deadline Day Amid Jules Kounde & Saul Niguez Links

sipa_33502932
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea and Atletico Madrid Re-Open Saul Niguez Talks Following Thomas Tuchel Demand

sipa_34781087
Transfer News

Report: Saul Niguez's Atletico Madrid Departure 'Closer Than Ever' Amid Chelsea Links

sipa_34607417 (2)
Transfer News

Report: Jules Kounde 'Waiting Nervously' Amid Chelsea Rumours on Deadline Day

pjimage (15)
Transfer News

Report: Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ethan Ampadu & Callum Hudson-Odoi Set to Remain at Chelsea Despite Deadline Day Rumours

sipa_34701032
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Fresh €55M Bid Rejected By Sevilla for Jules Kounde

1000737906
Transfer News

Report: Tino Anjorin Set for Lokomotiv Moscow Loan - Option to Buy & Buy-Back Clauses Included