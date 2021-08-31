Report: Saul Niguez's Atletico Madrid Departure 'Closer Than Ever' Amid Chelsea Links

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez's departure from the Spanish Champions is 'closer than ever', according to reports in Spain.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with the 26-year-old this summer as Thomas Tuchel is light of options in midfield.

As per AS, the clubs are discussing a loan with an option to purchase as Saul could depart.

AS continue to write "If a few hours ago the departure of Saul was considered impossible, at the moment sources of the negotiation asssure AS that it is closer than ever."

It was previously reported that a loan switch looked 'extremely unlikely' as Atletico were insistant on an obligation to buy being included in the deal.

It was also reported recently that while the La Liga side are ready to let the midfielder leave on loan for the 2021/22 campaign, they are struggling to find a suitable replacement for Saúl, who has been on Chelsea's radar in recent weeks.

The news comes as Chelsea were dealt a blow in a move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde too.

If both deals fall through, Chelsea could see their squad light in midfield and defensive reinforcements after Tuesday's transfer window Deadline Day.

It remains to be seen if either player will end up at Stamford Bridge by the end of the window as the Blues try to bring in their men.

