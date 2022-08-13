Report: Scottish Side Celtic Submit Offical Bid For Chelsea's Ross Barkley

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic look to take Chelsea's English playmaker Ross Barkley as the midfielder has been told to find a new club.

According to Footyinsider, Celtic has submitted an official bid for Barkley however would struggle to pay the English international wages.

It has been reported that the Scottish side would prefer a loan move for Barkley but Chelsea ideally wants him to depart the club this summer due to the 28-year-olds contract running out at the end of the year.

The English midfielder is currently on £120,000 a week so if Chelsea was to sell Barkley, it would free up a good sum of money.

Barkley only played 14 games last season but saw most of his time on the bench or not even included in Thomas Tuchels's squad.

The 28-year-old joined the Blues from Everton back in 2018 where he has since made 99 appearances for the club, scoring 12 goals.

Chelsea still looks to bring in more signings this summer window, they currently have their eyes on Wesley Fofana, Frenkie De Jong, and Perrie-Emerick-Aubameyang.

Talks have increased with the two Barcelona players however the price tag for Fofana seems to rise higher every time but Chelsea still seems confident in signing him.

