Skip to main content

Report: Scottish Side Celtic Submit Offical Bid For Chelsea's Ross Barkley

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic look to take Chelsea's English playmaker Ross Barkley as the midfielder has been told to find a new club. 

According to Footyinsider, Celtic has submitted an official bid for Barkley however would struggle to pay the English international wages. 

Ross Barkley

It has been reported that the Scottish side would prefer a loan move for Barkley but Chelsea ideally wants him to depart the club this summer due to the 28-year-olds contract running out at the end of the year. 

The English midfielder is currently on £120,000 a week so if Chelsea was to sell Barkley, it would free up a good sum of money.

 Barkley only played 14 games last season but saw most of his time on the bench or not even included in Thomas Tuchels's squad. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 28-year-old joined the Blues from Everton back in 2018 where he has since made 99 appearances for the club, scoring 12 goals. 

Wesley Fofana

Chelsea still looks to bring in more signings this summer window, they currently have their eyes on Wesley Fofana, Frenkie De Jong, and Perrie-Emerick-Aubameyang. 

Talks have increased with the two Barcelona players however the price tag for Fofana seems to rise higher every time but Chelsea still seems confident in signing him. 

Read More Chelsea News

Chelsea Mural of Mason Mount
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals What He Loves About Chelsea And London So Much

By Melissa Edwards2 hours ago
Timo Werner
News

Watch: Timo Werner Scores On Second Debut For RB Leipzig

By Owen Cummings3 hours ago
Eden Hazard
Match Coverage

Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur: Some Of Chelsea's Best Goals Against Spurs

By Connor Dossi-White5 hours ago
Chelsea flag
Features/Opinions

Lookback: Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Blues Claim Victory In Entertaining Contest

By Luka Foley7 hours ago
Harry Kane
Match Coverage

Why Chelsea Would Choose Harry Kane If They Could Sign One Player From Tottenham

By Melissa Edwards9 hours ago
Thiago Silva
Match Coverage

Match Preview: Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

By Melissa Edwards10 hours ago
Romelu Lukaku
News

'In One Year Everyone Has Forgotten About The Things I Am Capable Of' - Romelu Lukaku Reflects On Chelsea Exit

By Owen Cummings12 hours ago
Sam Kerr
News

News: Chelsea's Sam Kerr And Millie Bright Has Been Nominated For The Women's Ballon D'Or

By Connor Dossi-White21 hours ago