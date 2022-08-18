Report: Scottish Youngster Billy Gilmour Wants To Leave Chelsea

Academy graduate Billy Gilmour has fallen down Thomas Tuchels midfield pecking order causing the 21-year-old to want to find regular football elsewhere with a few Premier League clubs eyeing him up.

Last season the Scottish international was sent out on loan to Norwich where he managed to play 28 games for the club but wasn't able to help enough to stop the Canaries from getting relegated.

IMAGO / Colorsport

According to Nizaar Kinsella from the Evening Standard, Gilmour wants to leave the Blues after not receiving a squad number from the club. It has also been reported that Brighton and Hove Albion are interested in taking the 21-year-old on a permeant deal.

Brighton and Chelsea have been in good contact this summer after Marc Cucurella joined the Blues this summer breaking Brighton's record transfer fee whilst Levi Colwill moved down south to join Brighton on a season-long loan.

Frank Lampard's Everton has also taken a great interest in Chelsea's young midfielder. During Lampards time as Chelsea manager, Lampard became a massive fan of Gilmour admiring how he plays.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Everton is another side in business with Chelsea right now as the Blues are looking to convince the Toffees for a deal for Anthony Gordon.

Chelsea has already had two previous rejected by Everton but is prepared to come back with a third which is expected to be in the range of £50 million.

