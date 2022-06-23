Skip to main content
Report: Senior Chelsea Players Give Green Light For the Club to Pursue Signing of Richarlison

According to reports, senior members of the Chelsea squad have given manager Thomas Tuchel thier approval to pursue a summer swoop for Everton striker Richarlison. 

Following the imminent departure of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, 25 year-old Richarlison has become subject to many transfer rumours linking him to Chelsea.

Richarlison

The Brazilian international has been valued at £50 million by Everton and it is believed that he is keen to leave Frank Lampard's team. 

As well as the Blues, Tottenham and Arsenal have also shown interest in signing Richarlison. However the appeal of Champions League football and Chelsea needing a knew striker, could sway the Brazilain towards Stamford Bridge. 

Richarlison

If a move were to go ahead, then that decision would come down to manager Tuchel and the board which is led by new owner Todd Boehly who is the club's interim sporting director. 

According to Andy Dillon, many senior players in the Chelsea dressing room have given the green light for a transfer to go ahead. 

As well as Richarlison, Chelsea are targeting Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling who is their priority signing over France and Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele. 

