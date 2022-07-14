Skip to main content

Report: Serge Gnabry Unhappy At Bayern Munich As Chelsea Pursue Winger

Chelsea are positioned to continue their work in the transfer market with target Serge Gnabry looking increasingly likely to be set for a move away from Bayern Munich. 

The Blues have so far secured the signatures of Raheem Sterling and centre half Kalidou Koulibaly this summer. 

Serge Gnabry

Gnabry sliding out for Germany. 

The Bundesliga champions have as yet failed to persuade Gnabry to extend his stay at the club, after the German refused to sign a new contract, due to his unease with head coach Julian Nagelsmann. 

According to a report from The Athletic, the winger was unhappy with his manager playing him out of position at right wing-back last season, and with the new addition of Sadio Mane, an already exclusive attack will be made even more difficult to break into. 

Serge Gnabry

Gnabry serious in training. 

Despite all of this, the 26-year-old is not actively pushing a move away, and with Robert Lewandoski's switch to Barcelona appearing imminent, there could still be a change of heart for the Arsenal man who is joining the squad on their pre-season tour. 

The German giants are also still hoping they will be able to convince the player to renew his contract, but have made it clear that they don't want to let him go for free, meaning they could be forced to sell if the situation doesn't get any clearer in the coming weeks. 

