Report: Sergino Dest 'Seriously Contemplates' Move From Barcelona to Chelsea

Barcelona defender Sergino Dest is seriously contemplating a transfer to Chelsea, according to reports.

The Blues have been linked with a move for the 21-year-old since the beginning of the January transfer window as Thomas Tuchel's side look to recruit cover for their wing-back positions.

He normally operates on the right hand side, but also has the ability to play on the left if need be.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Mundo Deportivo, via Sport Witness, the American international is said to be considering a move to Stamford Bridge.

He has had offers from four Champions League clubs, with Chelsea being one of those suggested to be interested in him.

At first, it is believed that he did not want to leave the La Liga giants and wanted to fight for his place in the side under the management of club legend Xavi, but the situation is now starting to change.

If his circumstances at the club do not improve, then Dest is expected to 'seriously contemplate' a move away from the Camp Nou in January.

IMAGO / MIS

Other reports suggest that Barcelona would also be prepared to accept loan deals for the defender this month due to Dani Alves being the preferred option at right back.

Chelsea's first choice option at right wing-back, Reece James, is currently on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury he suffered against Brighton and Hove Albion at the end of December.

Club captain Cesar Azpilicueta has been filling in for him since then, with the European Champions looking to recruit a new option in the role for the remainder of the season.

