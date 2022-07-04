Report: Serie A Champions AC Milan Make Loan Offer For Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech

AC Milan have laid out a deal for Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech which would see the winger leave on loan before making the transition permanent for the 23/24 season.

The Dutchman has struggled to make a lasting impression on the Premier League since joining Frank Lampard's side in 2020.

Ziyech scoring his penalty during the FA Cup shootout versus Liverpool. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Calciomercato, Stefano Pioli and co have offered €5 million for a year long loan plus €20 million to complete the switch the following summer.

The Blues signed the 29-year-old for almost double that fee from Ajax only two years ago and so the club are pushing for at least €25 million from the Red and Blacks.

The move would also depend on whether Thomas Tuchel is able to secure his top names, whether that's Raheem Sterling, Raphinha or both, before the transfer window closes.

Ziyech celebrating with Romelu Lukaku in the match against Middlesbrough. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea have lost a lot of big players across all parts of the pitch so far this summer, and with hindrances amongst their potential replacements, they perhaps won't be rushing to finalise this deal before they secure a couple of incomings themselves.

