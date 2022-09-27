Report: 'Serious Chance' Trevoh Chalobah Leaves
Breaking into the Chelsea first team from the academy has proved to be an insurmountable task for some players. Following a promising debut season, it appears that may, unfortunately, be the case for young defender Trevoh Chalobah.
According to the reputable Fabrizio Romano, conversations between Chelsea and clubs interested in the Englishman have already taken place, though he does not specify exactly which clubs hold an interest in the 23-year-old.
If the situation of Chalobah not playing continues under new manager Graham Potter, there is a 'serious chance' that he departs from Stamford Bridge in search of a more prominent role elsewhere.
The defender 'wants to play' and knows he must play consistently if he wants to continue developing.
Read More
Following numerous loans, he finally made his debut for Chelsea last season, making 31 appearances across all competitions. He impressed under Thomas Tuchel but it is too soon to say if he will be favored by Potter.
With the big-money addition of Wesley Fofana, Chalobah may not see a path to a prominent role at Stamford Bridge.
If this is the case, an exit may be best for all parties involved, though it would be a shame to see another academy product depart.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Graham Potter Shares His Emotions Following The Queen's Passing
- Chelsea And Arsenal Legend Emmanuel Petit Speaks On The Blues' Recent Struggles
- Why Chelsea Vs Liverpool At Stamford Bridge Has Been Postponed
- Report: Todd Boehly 'Impressed' By Christoph Freund's Red Bull Model
- Report: Chelsea Having Talks With Christoph Freund
- 'We Just Didn't Have A Shared Vision For The Future' - Todd Boehly On Thomas Tuchel's Sacking
- 'We Want To Entertain' - Graham Potter Prepares To Win Back The Fans
- Report: Todd Boehly Met With Luis Campos
- Report: N'Golo Kante Wants A Better Contract Offer From Chelsea