Report: 'Serious Chance' Trevoh Chalobah Leaves

Breaking into the Chelsea first team from the academy has proved to be an insurmountable task for some players. Following a promising debut season, it appears that may, unfortunately, be the case for young defender Trevoh Chalobah.

According to the reputable Fabrizio Romano, conversations between Chelsea and clubs interested in the Englishman have already taken place, though he does not specify exactly which clubs hold an interest in the 23-year-old.

If the situation of Chalobah not playing continues under new manager Graham Potter, there is a 'serious chance' that he departs from Stamford Bridge in search of a more prominent role elsewhere.

The defender 'wants to play' and knows he must play consistently if he wants to continue developing.

Following numerous loans, he finally made his debut for Chelsea last season, making 31 appearances across all competitions. He impressed under Thomas Tuchel but it is too soon to say if he will be favored by Potter.

With the big-money addition of Wesley Fofana, Chalobah may not see a path to a prominent role at Stamford Bridge.

If this is the case, an exit may be best for all parties involved, though it would be a shame to see another academy product depart.

