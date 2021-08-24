Report: Several Clubs 'Monitoring' Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea Contract Situation

The defender is yet to sign a contract.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are all monitoring Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger's contract situation, according to reports.

The defender has less than a year remaining on his contract in London and could leave on a free next summer.

As per the Guardian, the three European giants are monitoring the situation and could make a move for the defender.

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

The former AS Roma man amassed 34 outings across all competitions last term, playing a key role in his side's route to Champions League glory and a fourth-place finish in the Premier League.

Despite being frozen out of the first-team setup under former boss Frank Lampard, Rüdiger was handed a new lease of life at Chelsea following the arrival of Thomas Tuchel in January.

The German manager will be keen to extend the 28-year-old's contract, who impressed last season.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are both out of contract in a years time. (Photo by Sipa USA)

The Blues have already offered Rudiger a contract as they do not want to lose their star defender on a free transfer next season.

The Germany international revealed ahead of his side's UEFA Super Cup win over Villarreal in early August that discussions had begun with the club over the possibility of extending his stay in west London.

Rudiger has previously spoken about his future as he said: "For now, talks have begun, and we will see what time brings," as quoted by Nizaar Kinsella of Goal.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube