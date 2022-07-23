Skip to main content

Report: Sevilla and Chelsea Remain Confident Of Jules Kounde Transfer

The 23-year-old’s summer has been filled with speculation as to his destination, with Barcelona reportedly throwing their hat in the ring for the young star.

90min reports that both sides of the deal both believe Jules Kounde is still set to play at Stamford Bridge next season, regardless of interest from the Catalan club.

The Blues manager Thomas Tuchel is thought to be a big fan of the France International and considered him a target last summer.

The Frenchman is a young talent who was a part of a Sevilla side who won the Europa League in the 2019/20 season, and was included in the the Europa League Squad of the Season for his impressive display throughout the tournament.

The ace has also been involved in the French squad, alongside superstars Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe.

Chelsea are interested in the deal after the departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger who have moved to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

The Blues have made a move to repair the gap in their defence through the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

The outfit will still be hopeful of signing the Europa League winner, to add to their defensive roster for the 2022/23 season.

