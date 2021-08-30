Report: Sevilla 'Annoyed' By Chelsea's €50M Offer for Jules Kounde

Chelsea have 'annoyed' Sevilla after their €50 million bid for Jules Kounde was rejected, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel's side have had the goalposts move in recent days ahead of the August 31 transfer deadline in their pursuit of Kounde.

Kounde, who wants to join Chelsea and is pushing for a move, was the subject of a €50 million bid which was thought to have been accepted and agreed, per Chelsea in the latest reports.

But Sevilla are now demanding €65 million for the 22-year-old defender with just over 24 hours left in the window this summer. Time is running out.

Sevilla have left Chelsea no choice but to walk away unless they reduce their demands for Kounde. However, other claims have suggested the Spanish side weren't happy with the offer Tuchel's side made for the Frenchman.

As per Nizaar Kinsella and Goal, Sevilla were left 'annoyed' by the Blues' offer of €50 million for Kounde.

Chelsea are now up against it if they want to sign Kounde before the 11pm (UK) on Tuesday night. It's either back to the negotiation table or Tuchel will stick with his current options at the back until January at the earliest when they can reassess in the winter market.

Chelsea are also having issues with the loan deal for Saul Niguez. Atletico Madrid are having second thoughts over whether to allow him to leave for the season.

Their boss Diego Simeone has confirmed they have informed Saul of the club's position.

“We talked to him, I told him what I think and feel. There is not much else. Between now and Tuesday, we'll see. We know that anything can happen in football.”



