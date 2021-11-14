Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    Report: Sevilla Are 'Calm' Over Jules Kounde Situation Amid Chelsea Interest

    Author:

    Sevilla are believed to be remaining 'calm' over the situation of Chelsea target Jules Kounde, according to reports. 

    The centre-back was heavily linked with the Blues throughout the summer transfer window, but the west London side were unable to agree a fee to secure his signature.

    Despite strong interest from the European Champions and more recently Manchester United, the La Liga side are believed to be unfazed. 

    imago1008013763h

    According to Spanish news outlet Marca, Sevilla are 'calm' about Kounde's interest from the Premier League sides as they do not believe that a club will be able to pay his release clause, which is believed to be around €80 million.

    Despite this, the report suggests that the club need to make a big sale before next summer's transfer window, so a move may not necessarily be entirely ruled out.

    Kounde currently has two and a half years left on his contract at the club, so the release clause will no doubt need to be met for the Blues to sign him.

    imago1007394477h

    The 23-year-old has featured 102 times for Sevilla since joining in 2019, with 13 of those coming in the current campaign.

    He has also appeared six times for the France national team.

    Chelsea could be keen to make a move for him either in January or next summer, especially considering the contract situations of some of their current options at centre-back, with the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen seeing their deals expire at the end of the season.

    The Blues next face Leicester City on Saturday.

