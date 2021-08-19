Report: Sevilla Awaiting 'Convincing Offer' From Chelsea For Jules Kounde

Chelsea are yet to make a 'convincing offer' for Jules Kounde this summer as Sevilla believe that the Blues are 'circling around the issues', according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel's side have been strongly linked with the French international, who could still sign before the end of the transfer window.

As per AS via Sport Witness, Chelsea have not made a convincing offer for the defender.

The report continues to state that Sevilla believe Chelsea are trying to hold out until the end of the window to get a bargain for the player, who has already agreed personal terms with the club.

A deal is being made difficult due to Chelsea's high number of defenders at thw club.

The emergence of Trevoh Chalobah, who scored on his Chelsea debut against Crystal Palace, could see the Blues halt their pursuit for Kounde.

However, the pair could coexist in Chelsea's defence as Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen are all out of contract next summer.

Photo by Antonio Pozo / PRESSINPHOTO

Kurt Zouma is most likely to make way if Kounde arrives and has previously been linked with Sevilla.

However, the French international would prefer to stay in London and has attracted the interest of West Ham and Tottenham.

It remains to be seen as to whether Kounde will end up signing for Chelsea this window but the fact that personal terms have already been agreed is a positive sign for Tuchel's men as the transfer could go down to the last days of the window.

