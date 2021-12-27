Report: Sevilla Centre-Back Jules Kounde Still Wants to Sign for Chelsea

Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde still wants to sign for Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea, according to reports.

The Frenchman was linked to the west London side all throughout the summer months, but a deal never materialised in the end due to disagreements in his transfer fee.

Chelsea are back in the market for a centre-back now, however, as they expect to see Antonio Rudiger depart from the club at the end of the season.

IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

As per Mundo Deportivo, via Sport Witness, Jules Kounde is still keen on a move to join Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea.

The report states that Kounde has an 'agreement with Chelsea' for a future move, as he has reached some sort of preliminary agreement, possible related to his wages, for a potential future move.

A move in January is said to be difficult considering how important Kounde is at his current club and to his manager Julen Lopetegui.

Earlier reports have stated that the Blues are 'likely to make a judgement on the condition of their squad before deciding whether to make another offer in January or wait until the end of the season'.

IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

In September, Thomas Tuchel provided a statement suggesting the club simply didn't have enough time to negotiate with Kounde before the season began.

"It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very, very late but it was a very, very smooth transfer window because I had full concentration on training and on my team."

However, now with the expected departure of Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid, Tuchel will be keen on strengthening his defence, and discussions may begin with the player from as early as January.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube