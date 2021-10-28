Report: Sevilla Defender Jules Kounde Remains on Chelsea's Radar After Failed Summer Move

Chelsea remain interested in signing Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to reports.

The 22-year-old was the subject of heavy interest from the European champions in the summer, but the Blues were unable to agree a fee to bring the Frenchman to Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel confirmed Chelsea's interest in the central defender as he looked to bolster the defensive ranks in west London.

On the window, he said: "It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very late (that the Saul deal was done).

"It was a smooth transfer window and I had full concentration on training and on my team. The amount of Petr Cech, as a link between Marina and the group, was fantastic."

Sevilla kept hold of their prized asset but that hasn't deterred Chelsea who could make another move to acquire the defender.

As per Eurosport, Kounde is one of three defenders Chelsea have eyed as possible defensive replacements should Antonio Rudiger and/or Andreas Christensen leave the club.

Chelsea are yet to agree new deals with the pair despite their contracts expiring next summer which could see them leave on free transfers. Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva are also out of contract at the end of the season.

