Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Sevilla Defender Jules Kounde Remains on Chelsea's Radar After Failed Summer Move

    Author:

    Chelsea remain interested in signing Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to reports.

    The 22-year-old was the subject of heavy interest from the European champions in the summer, but the Blues were unable to agree a fee to bring the Frenchman to Stamford Bridge. 

    Thomas Tuchel confirmed Chelsea's interest in the central defender as he looked to bolster the defensive ranks in west London. 

    On the window, he said: "It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very late (that the Saul deal was done).

    sipa_35523545

    "It was a smooth transfer window and I had full concentration on training and on my team. The amount of Petr Cech, as a link between Marina and the group, was fantastic." 

    Read More

    Sevilla kept hold of their prized asset but that hasn't deterred Chelsea who could make another move to acquire the defender. 

    As per Eurosport, Kounde is one of three defenders Chelsea have eyed as possible defensive replacements should Antonio Rudiger and/or Andreas Christensen leave the club.

    sipa_35523545

    Chelsea are yet to agree new deals with the pair despite their contracts expiring next summer which could see them leave on free transfers. Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva are also out of contract at the end of the season. 

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35523545
    Transfer News

    Report: Sevilla Defender Jules Kounde Remains on Chelsea's Radar After Failed Summer Move

    48 seconds ago
    sipa_35009441
    News

    Agent: Romelu Lukaku Had 'Now or Never' Chance to Complete Club-Record Chelsea Return

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_32841181
    Transfer News

    Giorgio Chiellini Pleads With Agent to Allow Matthijs de Ligt to Stay at Juventus Amid Chelsea Links

    50 minutes ago
    pjimage (61)
    News

    Christian Pulisic Hands Chelsea Major Fitness Boost Ahead of Newcastle United Clash

    32 minutes ago
    sipa_34596357
    News

    Kepa Arrizabalaga Ready to Replace Edouard Mendy at Chelsea During AFCON

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35607497 (2)
    Match Coverage

    Newcastle United vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35324508 (7)
    News

    Revealed: Chelsea Had Four Bids Rejected for Romelu Lukaku Before Agreeing Deal With Inter Milan

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35707087 (5)
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Drawing Up Contingency Transfer Plans Amid Defensive Uncertainty

    2 hours ago