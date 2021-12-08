Report: Sevilla Defender Jules Kounde Still of 'Priority' for Chelsea

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde remains a priority for Chelsea in the transfer market, according to reports.

Chelsea failed to land the 22-year-old in the summer, leaving a deal too late on as Sevilla refused to sell the Frenchman unless the release clause was activated.

Thomas Tuchel confirmed Chelsea did all they could to sign the centre-back following the departure of Kurt Zouma to West Ham.

"It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very, very late but it was a very, very smooth transfer window because I had full concentration on training and on my team," said Tuchel back in September.

Sevilla held firm which saw Kounde remain in Spain, but Chelsea’s interest hasn’t cooled.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

As per Nizaar Kinsella, Kounde is still a defensive priority for the European champions but unless the release clause is met in January, they will have to wait until the summer to launch another pursuit.

Chelsea could be in need of defensive reinforcements next summer with four central defenders out of contract at the end of the season.

Neither Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta or Thiago Silva has signed an extension as of yet which leaves an air of uncertainty in the Chelsea defence.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Tuchel has already stated that another move for Kounde isn't clear after admitting their winter plan may differ from their targets in the summer transfer window.

"I think every transfer period you need to evaluate again. You cannot say what we wanted in the summer, we do in the winter. And what we want to do in winter, we want to do the next summer. It is not like this.

"Your opinion changes, players change, you have evolvement in the group, you have an atmosphere that you build, you see who is absolutely reliable and these connections build up and create something special hopefully in the group.

"So you cannot say what we tried in the summer did not happen so we will try again for sure in the winter."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube