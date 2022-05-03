Report: Sevilla Demand Chelsea Pay €80M Kounde Release Clause Amid Rudiger & Christensen Departures

Sevilla have always asked for Jules Kounde's €80 million release clause to be paid in full if Chelsea wish to sign the defender, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The French international has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge for over a year now.

However, as per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea will have to meet his €80 million release clause, as Sevilla have always demanded.

The journalist states that 'Sevilla always asked for €80 million as release clause price'.

This comes after reports that Chelsea are still considering making a move for Kounde but he is among three or four options to replace the outgoing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Rudiger, informed Thomas Tuchel of his desire to leave Chelsea

"Our hands are tied. I don't know what would have been the outcome (without the sanctions). That's his decision. It's not a nice one for us but we don't take it personally," the Blues boss previously admitted.

He is expected to join Real Madrid, with his contract details in La Liga being revealed. Christensen is also set for a move to Spain and to become a rival of Rudiger, joining Barcelona.

Kounde, Presnel Kimpembe and Jose Giminez are being targeted by Chelsea and Tuchel, who has long admired the Sevilla defender.

"It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very, very late but it was a very, very smooth transfer window because I had full concentration on training and on my team," Tuchel said previously on interest in the defender.

However, talks in the summer broke down due to Sevilla's reluctance to accept less than his release clause so Chelsea may have to match this to stand a chance of signing Kounde.

