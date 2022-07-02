Report: Sevilla Growing 'Uneasy' Regarding Chelsea's Pursuit Of Defender Jules Kounde

Chelsea's interest in Sevilla central defender Jules Kounde is long-standing and well documented, but the lack of recent discussions is leaving the Spanish club very uneasy.

With numerous defenders, namely Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, set to depart Chelsea, it stands to reason that multiple defenders are brought in during the coming weeks. Jules Kounde is a name that has repeatedly come up in the past but has seemingly fallen behind others on manager Thomas Tuchel's wishlist.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Reports by Spanish outlet Marca have highlighted Sevilla's growing unease regarding the future of the Frenchman, who desires to leave the club this window. They are willing to sanction the 23-year-old's exit, so this unease is for different reasons.

Sevilla view the sale of Kounde as instrumental to their incoming business this summer, with the hefty fee required for the Frenchman providing a good chunk of their budget. They were banking on Chelsea's business and are now nervous, having seen Chelsea target other center-backs instead.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Once at the top of their transfer list, it appears that the Blues have moved on from Kounde, with moves for alternatives Nathan Ake and Matthijs de Ligt being pursued instead. Sevilla are seemingly desperate to sell the Frenchman, which certainly strengthens Chelsea's negotiating position should they return to discussions regarding Kounde.

Read More Chelsea News