Report: Sevilla Holding Out For €60m For Chelsea Target Jules Kounde

Following the recent addition of Kalidou Koulibaly, Chelsea are still in the market for another central defender, with their pursuit of Sevilla's Jules Kounde heating up according to recent reports.

Thomas Tuchel has been vocal recently that the club's main focus in the transfer market is currently defense. With multiple defenders departing, the Blues are now setting their sights on a familiar transfer target: Jules Kounde.

Kounde

CBS Sports' Ben Jacobs provided an update on the future of the young defender on Monday. Chelsea pursued him extensively last summer but were unable to come to an agreement, and they seem set to pursue him again soon.

Jacobs stated that the Spanish side are holding out for a fee of over €60m for Kounde. Sevilla prefer an offer of cash only and hope that the interest of both Chelsea and Barcelona results in a bidding war between the two clubs. 

Jules Kounde

Sources close to Kounde claim he is excited about Chelsea's acquisition of Koulibaly and is eager to learn from the experienced defender should he join the West London side.  

Barcelona manager Xavi, much like Thomas Tuchel, views the Frenchman as a top transfer priority for the summer, so a bidding war is completely possible. Chelsea are hopeful of agreeing a fee this week, so developments could speed up soon. 

