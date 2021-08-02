Report: Sevilla Lower Asking Price for Jules Kounde Amid Chelsea Interest

Lowering it little by little.

Sevilla has lowered their asking price for defender Jules Kounde this summer amid interest from Chelsea, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has attracted interest from the Blues but they are yet to make an official offer for the central defender.

Sevilla have previously requested €80 million for Kounde which Chelsea weren't prepared to meet, offering €35 million plus Kurt Zouma after Sevilla rejected a deal involving Emerson Palmieri.

Chelsea are very keen on Kounde but claims are Thomas Tuchel's side won't make a move for the Frenchman until they've offloaded a defender this summer which is likely to be Zouma.

The Spanish side want 'straight cash' and a new report from Spain and ABC Sevilla have given Chelsea a fresh boost after they lowered their asking price.

As per the report, Sevilla would consider an offer of between €60-65 million. Despite this, Chelsea have not even considered matching their valuation of the centre-back.

Zouma is attracting interest from West Ham and it appears a sale will only be able to be achieved if they offload a centre-back, with the Frenchman the most likely to make way for Kounde's arrival.

Personal terms aren't an issue for the Blues. Kounde is ready to join Chelsea after agreeing to move to west London this summer.

He was also left on the bench during Sevilla's friendly against AS Roma. They don't want to risk anything ahead of what will be a massive deal for the Spanish club this summer.

