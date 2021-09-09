September 9, 2021
Report: Sevilla Pushing for 'Best Sale in History' in Jules Kounde Sale Amid Chelsea Interest

Chelsea will need to pay the big bucks.
Sevilla are hoping to land a record sale when they sell defender and Chelsea target Jules Kounde, according to reports. 

Kounde was a big target for the Blues in the summer but the clubs were unable to find an agreement over a fee for the Frenchman. 

It saw the 22-year-old remain in Spain, but Chelsea could make another move in January for Kounde. 

However, if Sevilla do agree to let Kounde leave the club, it won't be for a small fee. 

As per Marca in Spain, the Spanish side will hope for the 'best sale in their history' when the time comes to sell the central defender. 

They will push to earn a fee close to his €80 million release clause. 

Kounde 'likes' Chelsea and wanted a summer move to west London and was left 'bitterly disappointed' but the offer made the Blues didn't satisfy Sevilla's demands. 

Sporting director Monchi admitted: "There was a club that he liked, which was Chelsea. The first and only formal offer did not satisfy our desires and was conditional on Chelsea selling a player.

“It was an important offer, considering the current world where there are so many hardships, but it did not meet our demands, conditions, or quantities.”

