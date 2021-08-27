August 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Report: Sevilla Reject €50M Bid for Jules Kounde As Chelsea Get 'Closer' to Asking Price

Nearing an agreement.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea are getting closer to Sevilla's asking price for defender Jules Kounde, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel has made signing Kounde a 'priority' after landing Romelu Lukaku earlier this month, but Chelsea are needing to offload at the back before bringing the Frenchman to the club.

The 22-year-old wants to make the switch to west London, personal terms are not an issue, but a fee hasn't yet been agreed. 

sipa_34694277

It has been claimed Chelsea are getting closer to agreeing a €50 million plus bonuses deal with the Spanish club, but that has been refuted by Sevilla president Jose Castro

Chelsea 'picked up the phone' on Wednesday to make contact with Sevilla, but a deal can only go through when Kurt Zouma completes his move to West Ham for £25 million.

And as per AS in Spain, via Sport Witness, Chelsea are in 'permanent contact' with Sevilla after having a bid rejected on Wednesday. 

Chelsea want the centre-back for €50 million while sporting director Monchi wants at least €60-65 million for Kounde plus bonuses. 

sipa_34706539

But Chelsea are getting closer and it's believed they will 'enter decisive hours' on Friday once Zouma's deal to West Ham is finalised. 

Castro, Sevilla's club president, insisted on Thursday no offers had come in but left the door open to offers coming in for the defender.

"At the moment Kounde is a Sevilla player," he told Spanish media. 

“We always study the offers that may come. But the days are running out, for now there is nothing”.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

zouma tuchel
Transfer News

Report: Kurt Zouma Closing in on West Ham Move

sipa_25886987
Transfer News

Report: Tiemoue Bakayoko Set For AC Milan Return on Two-Year Deal With Option to Buy

sipa_34701032
Transfer News

Report: Sevilla Reject €50M Bid for Jules Kounde As Chelsea Get 'Closer' to Asking Price

sipa_33393061
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Suffer Blow in Ilaix Moriba Pursuit Amid Tottenham Interest

sipa_32062140
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

sipa_32930828
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Liverpool vs Chelsea | Premier League

1005371311
News

Petr Cech Delivers Chelsea Verdict Ahead of Champions League Clashes vs Juventus, Zenit & Malmo

1003773602
News

Reason For Ben Chilwell's England Omission Revealed