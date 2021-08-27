Report: Sevilla Reject €50M Bid for Jules Kounde As Chelsea Get 'Closer' to Asking Price

Chelsea are getting closer to Sevilla's asking price for defender Jules Kounde, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel has made signing Kounde a 'priority' after landing Romelu Lukaku earlier this month, but Chelsea are needing to offload at the back before bringing the Frenchman to the club.

The 22-year-old wants to make the switch to west London, personal terms are not an issue, but a fee hasn't yet been agreed.

(Photo by Isabel Infantes / PRESSINPHOTO)

It has been claimed Chelsea are getting closer to agreeing a €50 million plus bonuses deal with the Spanish club, but that has been refuted by Sevilla president Jose Castro.

Chelsea 'picked up the phone' on Wednesday to make contact with Sevilla, but a deal can only go through when Kurt Zouma completes his move to West Ham for £25 million.

And as per AS in Spain, via Sport Witness, Chelsea are in 'permanent contact' with Sevilla after having a bid rejected on Wednesday.

Chelsea want the centre-back for €50 million while sporting director Monchi wants at least €60-65 million for Kounde plus bonuses.

(Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA)

But Chelsea are getting closer and it's believed they will 'enter decisive hours' on Friday once Zouma's deal to West Ham is finalised.

Castro, Sevilla's club president, insisted on Thursday no offers had come in but left the door open to offers coming in for the defender.

"At the moment Kounde is a Sevilla player," he told Spanish media.

“We always study the offers that may come. But the days are running out, for now there is nothing”.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube