Report: Sevilla Reject Chelsea's January Move for Jules Kounde

Sevilla have once again turned down Chelsea's approach for defender Jules Kounde as they have no intention of selling the French international in January, according to reports in Spain.

The 22-year-old was heavily linked with a move last summer but failed to sign Kounde.

As per Marca via Sport Witness, Sevilla have turned down Chelsea's January enquiry for Kounde.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

The Blues 'asked again' for the defender but in response Sevilla referred to his release clause, stating that they have no intention of selling the defender in January.

After demanding the full €80 million release clause last summer, it is believed that Chelsea could make a move for the defender next summer for a lower fee.

Kounde is believed to have already agreed personal terms with the Blues and Thomas Tuchel is an admirer of the central defender and will likely need defensive reinforcements this summer with Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta out of contract at the end of the season.

IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Further reports stated that Marina Granovskaia is in direct contact with Sevilla for the defender, offering €55 million plus an additional €5 million in add-ons to seal the signature come the summer.

However, it remains to be seen as to whether a fee will be agreed but it looks like a deal will not take place in January.

It has recently been reported that Kounde is still very keen on a move to Chelsea but may have to wait until the end of the season to be granted his wish.

