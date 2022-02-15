Report: Sevilla Seeking Jules Kounde Replacement as Chelsea Make Defender Priority

Sevilla are already looking for replacements for Jules Kounde after Chelsea made his signing a priority for the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The 23-year-old was close to joining Thomas Tuchel's side last season but did not make the move.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Kounde is a priority for Chelsea and Sevilla are making arrangements for his replacement.

Speaking on his podcast, Romano stated that Kounde is a priority for Chelsea this summer as contacts are ongoing between Kounde and his agents. The Blues are pushing for him and Sevilla are already looking for replacements.

The latest reports have stated that a move for Kounde next summer is edging ever closer as Chelsea are negotiating with the player.

This comes after it was reported that Kounde remains a priority target but Chelsea will try again to sign another defender.

Chelsea also have other options as they look for defensive additions as Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are all out of contract at the end of the season.

The French international was 'very upset' when his move to Stamford Bridge was blocked last summer and could be set to complete the switch this year.

Therefore, it looks like he could finally be granted his move at the end of the season and joing up with Tuchel's trophy winning side.

In September, Tuchel provided a statement suggesting the club simply didn't have enough time to negotiate with Kounde before the season began as he remains the toptarget.

"It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very, very late but it was a very, very smooth transfer window because I had full concentration on training and on my team.

