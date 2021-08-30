Report: Sevilla Set Deadline for Chelsea Pursuit of Jules Koundé

Sevilla will refuse to negotiate with Chelsea over a fee for Jules Koundé if there is no concrete offer on the table by Tuesday, according to reports.

The Blues have received a setback in their chase for the 22-year-old defender, with his current employers demanding an extra €15 million despite already agreeing a fee with the west Londoners.

It has been reported recently that talks between the two sides have stalled as Chelsea are refusing to get bullied into overpaying for the France international, despite the fact that the European champions are keen to sign Koundé to bolster their backline to challenge on all fronts this season.

Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA

According to Spanish newspaper AS, Sevilla will demand the entirety of Koundé's €80 million release clause if Chelsea fail to table an official offer for the centre-half that would meet the Spanish club's demands by Tuesday, which is believed to in the region of €60-70 million.

It has been mentioned that there is no firm offer from the five-time Premier League champions as of yet, and while talks are ongoing between the two clubs, Sevilla will not lower their valuation for Koundé if Chelsea leave it too late with the transfer window set to shut on August 31.

Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA

It had emerged that Chelsea thought they had a verbal agreement with the La Liga outfit over a fee, believed to be around €50 million plus add-ons. However, Sevilla have turned around and demanded an additional amount worth €15 million following Kurt Zouma's recent switch to West Ham from Stamford Bridge.

The potential signing of Koundé had been discussed among Tuchel and the club's senior players, but it has been added that Chelsea will not increase their offer for the Frenchman this summer, and could reassess the situation in January if a deal fails from getting over the line before the end of the month.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube