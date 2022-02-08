Skip to main content
Report: Sevilla Will Sell Jules Kounde to Highest Bidder Amid Chelsea Talks

Sevilla will sell defender Jules Kounde to the club that pays the most as Chelsea continue talks over the French international, according to reports.

The 23-year-old came close to his dream move to Stamford Bridge last summer but the deal broke down on Deadline Day due to Sevilla changing their demands.

And now, Sport via Sport Witness, report that Sevilla will sell to the highest bidder this summer.

imago1009037100h

This could become an issue for Chelsea as Barcelona are also interested in the defender, who has a release clause believed to be worth €80 million.

If this is activated, Sevilla have no choice but to let Kounde depart. Therefore, this fee will be the maximum they are likely to get, and was what they were holding out for last summer.

Read More

Chelsea could lose three defenders this summer - Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen - all of whom are out of contract at the end of the season and are yet to agree extension in the capital.

Therefore, a move for Kounde looks nailed on as Chelsea will require defensive additions for next season. 

imago1009039317h

It was previously reported that Chelsea are 'confident' of being able to agree a £42 million deal to bring the France international to Stamford Bridge.

However, Sevilla will be holding out for more money and if another club comes in for the 23-year-old, he could instead depart elsewhere.

Despite this, the report continues to state that 'the player should also have a word in the talks', meaning that he could prioritise a switch to the Premier League.

