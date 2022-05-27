Sevilla have 'no intention' to accept less than €65 million for Chelsea target Jules Kounde, according to reports.

The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge as the Blues edge closer towards a sale of the club.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Sevilla are unwilling to accept less than €65 million to see the defender leave this summer.

IMAGO / Jones

The Italian journalist continues to report that the Blues are expected to make their first bid soon, with Kounde top of their list for summer recruitment.

The 23-year-old has recently been spotted in London, fuelling rumours that his arrival at Chelsea is imminent but the Blues are yet to negotiate a fee with the La Liga side due to their restrictions ahead of the sale.

Todd Boehly's consortium are yet to be officially announced as the owners but it has been revealed that Kounde was told he would be one of the first signings under the new ownership.

IMAGO / Marca

The French international is set for talks with Sevilla, with him believed to be ready to ask for a 'pathway' to allow him to move to Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

Romano previously reported that Sevilla have always asked for Jules Kounde's €80 million release clause to be paid in full but Chelsea will be hopeful that this has dropped, with latest reports mentioning a €65 million figure.

Kounde is among three or four options to replace the outgoing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, with it looking increasingly likely that he will join the Blues.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube