Skip to main content

Report: Sevilla Won't Accept Less Than €65M for Chelsea-Linked Jules Kounde

Sevilla have 'no intention' to accept less than €65 million for Chelsea target Jules Kounde, according to reports.

The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge as the Blues edge closer towards a sale of the club.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Sevilla are unwilling to accept less than €65 million to see the defender leave this summer.

imago1011439174h

The Italian journalist continues to report that the Blues are expected to make their first bid soon, with Kounde top of their list for summer recruitment.

The 23-year-old has recently been spotted in London, fuelling rumours that his arrival at Chelsea is imminent but the Blues are yet to negotiate a fee with the La Liga side due to their restrictions ahead of the sale.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Todd Boehly's consortium are yet to be officially announced as the owners but it has been revealed that Kounde was told he would be one of the first signings under the new ownership.

imago1011466666h

The French international is set for talks with Sevilla, with him believed to be ready to ask for a 'pathway' to allow him to move to Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

Romano previously reported that Sevilla have always asked for Jules Kounde's €80 million release clause to be paid in full but Chelsea will be hopeful that this has dropped, with latest reports mentioning a €65 million figure.

Kounde is among three or four options to replace the outgoing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, with it looking increasingly likely that he will join the Blues.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1012261546h
Transfer News

Todd Boehly Consortium Offer Ousmane Dembele to Chelsea Hint After 'Liking' Agent's Update

By Nick Emms46 minutes ago
imago1012108084h
News

Lollichon Reveals He Told Cech About Mendy During Arsenal Spell & Ahead of Chelsea Transfer

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1012194321h
News

Chelsea's Mason Mount Arrives in Monaco for F1 Grand Prix

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago0028119784h
News

Christophe Lollichon Reveals 'Small Relationship Problem' With Former Chelsea Goalkeeper

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011847334h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea to 'Renew Their Efforts' for Chicago Fire Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1011293441h
Transfer News

Report: Napoli 'Don't Give Up' On Deal to Sign Chelsea's Armando Broja Amid Southampton Interest

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1008246517h
Transfer News

How Diego Carlos' Move to Aston Villa Could Affect Chelsea's Pursuit of Jules Kounde

By Nick Emms5 hours ago
imago1012248538h
News

Chelsea Staff Told Takeover Complete Ahead of Todd Boehly Announcement

By Nick Emms5 hours ago