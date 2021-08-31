August 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Report: Sevilla's Expletive Message to Chelsea Over Jules Kounde Deal Revealed

A word of warning.
Author:
Publish date:

Sevilla have sent Chelsea an aggressive and expletive message over their pursuit of Jules Kounde ahead of the transfer deadline on Tuesday night, according to reports in Spain.

The defender has been strongly linked with a switch to London all summer but a deal looks unlikely.

A source in Spain, quoted by Sam Inkersole, said: Chelsea need to 'pay the release clause' for Jules Kounde 'or they’ll have to f**k off back to London'.

sipa_34694277 (1)

It has been reported that Chelsea are yet to communicate any intention to pay the £68 million release clause that is required to seal the signing of Kounde before the end of the window.

Fabrizio Romano reported that the deal is looking 'unlikely' but it is not completely dead, with there being a chance that he ends up in Blue by the end of Tuesday's transfer deadline.

sipa_34706543

Sevilla sporting director Monchi confirmed that Chelsea have made a bid for the 22-year-old.

"Kounde can leave before midnight if anybody pays his clause, then we can do nothing. He has the same chance to leave as all his teammates,” Monchi said.

The Spaniard continued: “The only offer from Chelsea for Kounde was last Wednesday at around 5pm for an amount we didn’t like. It was linked to Chelsea selling a player. It was a decent fee but it didn’t meet our criteria."

It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea will return with another bid for the French international.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_34781090
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Actively Working' to Sign Saul Niguez on Season-Long Loan With Option to Buy

sipa_34607417 (2)
Transfer News

Report: Sevilla's Expletive Message to Chelsea Over Jules Kounde Deal Revealed

Tuchel CHE
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Deadline Day 'More About Outgoings Rather Than Incomings'

sipa_34607417 (2)
Transfer News

Report: What Chelsea Must do to Secure Jules Kounde Signing Ahead of Transfer Deadline

RLC savage
Transfer News

Report: Ruben Loftus-Cheek 'Likely to Stay' at Chelsea Ahead of Transfer Deadline

CHO vs Villa
Transfer News

Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi Set to Stay at Chelsea Amid Borussia Dortmund Interest

pjimage (7)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Hopes of Signing Saul Niguez Are 'Over' as Blues Prioritise Jules Kounde Deal

skysports-deadline-day-football_4007085
Transfer News

Deadline Day Live: The Latest Chelsea Transfer News - Kounde & Saul Targets