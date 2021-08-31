Report: Sevilla's Expletive Message to Chelsea Over Jules Kounde Deal Revealed

Sevilla have sent Chelsea an aggressive and expletive message over their pursuit of Jules Kounde ahead of the transfer deadline on Tuesday night, according to reports in Spain.

The defender has been strongly linked with a switch to London all summer but a deal looks unlikely.

A source in Spain, quoted by Sam Inkersole, said: Chelsea need to 'pay the release clause' for Jules Kounde 'or they’ll have to f**k off back to London'.

It has been reported that Chelsea are yet to communicate any intention to pay the £68 million release clause that is required to seal the signing of Kounde before the end of the window.

Fabrizio Romano reported that the deal is looking 'unlikely' but it is not completely dead, with there being a chance that he ends up in Blue by the end of Tuesday's transfer deadline.

Sevilla sporting director Monchi confirmed that Chelsea have made a bid for the 22-year-old.

"Kounde can leave before midnight if anybody pays his clause, then we can do nothing. He has the same chance to leave as all his teammates,” Monchi said.

The Spaniard continued: “The only offer from Chelsea for Kounde was last Wednesday at around 5pm for an amount we didn’t like. It was linked to Chelsea selling a player. It was a decent fee but it didn’t meet our criteria."

It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea will return with another bid for the French international.

